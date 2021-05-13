Citizens Bank Park will return to full capacity on Jun. 12, tailgating allowed

article

The Philadelphia Phillies will incrementally raise capacity at Citizens Bank Park next week before fully reopening to fans by the second weekend of June, according to a release from the team.

The announcement comes days after Philadelphia leaders outlined plans to roll back restrictions on capacity and reduce social distancing limits from six feet to three feet next Friday. The city will drop all of its ‘Safer at Home’ mandates on June 11, except for indoor masking.

The Phillies said on May 21 seating at Citizens Bank Park will notch up from 11,000 fans to 16,000 fans. The addition of 5,000 comes ahead of a three-game interleague series against the Boston Red Sox. Capacity will hold at 16,000 for the following two series against the Nationals and Braves.

Citizens Bank Park will remove capacity restrictions on Saturday, Jun. 12 as they open a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Fans will still be required to wear face-masks in compliance with the city's guidelines.

The Phillies will sell a limited number of seating pods for fans who wish to remain socially distanced. Tickets for all remaining games in the 2021 season will go on sale May 25.

Fans outside the park will be allowed to tailgate once capacity limits are removed, according to the team.

"This is a very exciting time in the City of Philadelphia as we begin to return to some sense of normalcy," Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said. "There is nothing better than the energy and enthusiasm that Phillies fans bring to Citizens Bank Park.

___

