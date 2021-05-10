Philadelphia expected to unveil updated reopening plans Tuesday

article

The City of Philadelphia is expected to unveil its updated reopening plan during Tuesday's COVID press briefing, FOX 29 has learned.

Philadelphia relaxed some of its restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining on Friday, including increased capacity and new table allowance.

Last week, Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, promising to restore something approaching normalcy to the state more than a year into the pandemic and just in time for summer.

The state’s mask mandate will remain in place, but even that could be dropped — if enough people get vaccinated. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it will lift the order requiring residents to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Philadelphia has acted independently from the state during the pandemic. The announcement is expected to come during will be made at 1 p.m. Tuesday, during the city's COVID-19 briefing.

