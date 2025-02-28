Philadelphia named best city for street art for second year in a row

Philadelphia was named the best city for street art by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice, beating out 20 other U.S. cities.

It's the second year in a row that Philadelphia was recognized for its over 4,000 murals and hundreds of outdoor sculptures.

The backstory:

The award is largely owed to Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation's largest public art program.

Since its inception in the 1980, Mural Arts has produced over 4,000 murals across the city, many of which are still on display.

"This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the impact of Mural Arts and Philadelphia’s dynamic street art scene on a national stage," Senior Director of Communications and Brand Management at Mural Arts Philadelphia Chad Eric Smith said.

Their latest project, the Love Letter project, is a series of 50 rooftop murals that can be seen from the Market-Frankford elevated line.