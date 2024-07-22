City leaders rebuke Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 3, injured 6: ' This was a gun battle'

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker condemned a weekend mass shooting that erupted during an argument at a street gathering and claimed the lives of three people.

"It's never okay to put an entire neighborhood at risk like this," said Parker, who held a press conference from where the shooting unfolded on Sunday morning.

"It is not acceptable for people to think that it is somehow OK to come into a neighborhood block party and pull out a gun and start shooting each other," Parker said.

Investigators believe about 100 people gathered on the 1200 block of North Alden Street around 2 a.m. Sunday when a fight lead to an exchange of gunfire.

Featured article

Three men, ages 23, 29 and 33, were fatally shot, according to police. Five men and one woman, ranging in age from 26 to 30, were also struck during the shooting.

By Monday morning, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said four of the injured victims had been released from the hospital. He also extended his condolences to a parent, who he said "lost two sons" in the shooting.

Investigators found two weapons at the crime scene and a third at the hospital following the shooting, according to police. Roughly three dozen spent shell casings were found in the wake of the shooting, investigators added.

"We can tell you that this was a gun battle," Bethel said. "There was an absolute gun battle that goes on for – though it seems long – it was a short period of time."

No arrests were reported in the wake of the deadly shooting. Bethel was not prepared to release information about possible suspects on Monday, adding that investigators are still combing through evidence less than two days after the shooting.