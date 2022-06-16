City offering $20K for information leading to the arrest of 3 suspects wanted for Fairhill double shooting

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of three suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Fairhill that killed one person and injured another in May.

Officials say police responded to the 3000 block of North Lawrence Street, in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on the night of May 29 for a report of a shooting.

According to authorities, the three suspects fired shots at several people in the area.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found Edgardo Santiago, 56, shot twice in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died, according to authorities.

A 33-year-old woman was shot seven times across her legs and abdomen, but she survived, police say.

Authorities say the incident was captured on video and the suspects were seen earlier in the day.

The trio was last seen operating a Mercedes Benz GLC 300 with license plate tag XD317635.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.