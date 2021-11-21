City offers $50K reward after pregnant woman fatally shot returning from baby shower in Crescentville

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $50,000 reward after the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child Saturday night.

The reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest in this tragic case, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Sunday.

Police say the unidentified pregnant woman had just returned home from her baby shower when she and her unborn child were shot to death in the Crescentville section of the city.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Palmetto Street just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old woman, who was 7 months pregnant, was bringing baby shower gifts inside when she was shot in the head and stomach.

She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she and her unborn child died, police said.

Philadelphia police are investigating whether or not this was a targeted shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not disclosed if there are any leads yet.

