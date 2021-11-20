2 dead, 3 critically injured after 3-car accident in Olney; portion of Blvd closed indefinitely

article

Two people are dead, including a pre-teenager, and several others are critically injured after a three-vehicle accident on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section, while a portion of the boulevard is closed indefinitely.

Officials said the accident began at Roosevelt Boulevard and Adams Avenue, ending at Whitaker Avenue early Saturday, a little before 12:15 in the morning.

A car, carrying five people, hit a pole near Adams Avenue and the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard. The car then went airborne, hitting several other poles, then struck an overhead steel sign, roughly 15 feet in the air. At that point, the car hit two other vehicles traveling southbound on Whitaker Avenue, near the boulevard.

Those two vehicles had only one person in each and those people received minor injuries.

Inside the first vehicle, two people, including what police say is possibly a pre-teenager, were pronounced dead by medics at the scene. The three other people were all transported to area hospitals. They are all said to be in extremely critical condition, having sustained major injuries.

In addition, the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed indefinitely as a steel sign, struck by the first car, dislodged the sign from its base. That sign is hanging precariously over the roadway.

Officials say they are awaiting PennDOT to repair the sign before they can reopen the roadway.

