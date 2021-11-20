Uber driver shoots 2 during attempted robbery in Mayfair, police say

article

Police say an Uber driver shot and killed and man and badly injured another during an attempted robbery overnight in Mayfair.

Investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department said a group of three armed men approached the driver as he was getting out of his car on the 3200 block of Longshore Avenue just after midnight Saturday.

The driver, who police say is licensed to carry a firearm, shot at least two of the alleged robbers several times and may have injured the third. The men, both in their 20s, were taken by responding officers to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where one died.

Investigators were unsure if the third alleged robber who fled from the scene was injured during the shooting.

Inspector DF Pace told reporters that the unnamed Uber driver remained at the scene of the shooting and described what happened to officers.

An update from the Philadelphia Police Department said an arrest was made and two weapons had been recovered.

