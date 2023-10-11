City officials propose plan to ban food trucks in Fishtown, impacting late night party goers

Folks who enjoy hitting up their favorite food trucks after a fun night out in Fishtown, may have to find another way to get their late-night grub on.

After nearly two years of warning and fining vendors, Councilman Mark Squilla is cracking down on food truck operators after trying to enforce them to stop serving at midnight.

Councilman Squilla has proposed a ban to eliminate all vending on a three-block stretch of Girard Avenue, from Shackamaxon to Leopard Street.

"Working with the community, the neighbors and the residents on the street and the business improvement district we felt the only way left forward was to eliminate that on that three block stretch and they can go anywhere else throughout the area." said Councilman Squilla.

Because many bars close their kitchens early, food trucks have become a major way to get business at night. Which is why some vendors are not happy with the proposed ban.

"They come at different hours of the evening," said Sean Kongquee, owner Calle Del Sabor. "Probably like 8’ o’clock onwards till the last call, then you get that rush, that’s the end of the night until 3,4 in the morning."

While many party goers bar hop and enjoy Fishtown during that late night rush, leftover trash has become another issue.

"I feel strongly that we should get it cleaned up there should be like a middle ground…where you clean up the place, but I wouldn’t ban all the food trucks." said Trevor Linton, Fishtown resident.

A public hearing regarding the bill will be held on October 17 with the streets and services committee.

Councilman Squilla is holding out hope for food truck operators and the city to come together and find a solution where everyone can win.

"The city wants to get the tax revenue, they want to see economic activity, they want to see people doing things in a safe and respectable environment, the vendors want to earn a living legitimately," said Councilman Squilla. "The people that patronize these bars they also want to feel that festive weekend feel,"