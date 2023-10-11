ATM blown up in brazen theft inside West Philadelphia restaurant: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an ATM explosion that erupted inside a Chinese restaurant in West Philadelphia overnight.
The blast happened near 57th and Arch streets just before midnight Tuesday.
Police say a male suspect was seen fleeing with others in a dark SUV with New Jersey tags.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Cars parked on Philadelphia street have windows smashed overnight
- Correctional officer accused of smuggling, distributing drugs at Chester County Prison
- Pair arrested at New Jersey home with dozens of dead dogs facing new charges
It is unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM.
The bomb squad was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.