Expand / Collapse search

ATM blown up in brazen theft inside West Philadelphia restaurant: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:51AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

ATM blown up in brazen theft inside West Philadelphia restaurant: police

Police say a male suspect was seen fleeing with others in a dark SUV with New Jersey tags.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an ATM explosion that erupted inside a Chinese restaurant in West Philadelphia overnight.

The blast happened near 57th and Arch streets just before midnight Tuesday.

Police say a male suspect was seen fleeing with others in a dark SUV with New Jersey tags.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM.

The bomb squad was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.