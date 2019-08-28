ClearTheList: Teachers turn to viral campaign to help with school supplies

Kids in our area are heading back to school and teachers need help to #ClearTheList with all the supplies they need for the year. Many are turning to social media for help.

Alexis Wilson returned to set up her sixth-grade homeroom at Good Shepherd Catholic school with a stack of Amazon boxes containing more school supplies than she could ever dream of or pay for out of her own pocket.

Wilson and Good Shepherd face the same funding shortfalls and cutbacks as most schools have for years now.

Wilson has already spent $300 but to give her students more, so she turned to a brand new social media movement, which was started as a network of teachers all over the country called "Clear the Lists". She posted her wish list of about 43 items and the donations poured in.

"So many people have stepped up, country bands, singers, athletic teams, TV channels have all come out to help us," Wilson said. "I was amazed. I was crying praying, thanking. I don't know how to contact all the people that helped especially the large donor."

One donor bought about $850 of supplies for Wilson. All the items help kids on all learning levels.

You can search #clearthelistpa on Twitter or Instagram to help or go to Support A Teache - Teacher Gifting on Facebook.