Coastal flooding from powerful nor’easter impacts Sea Isle City

A powerful nor’easter has caused coastal flooding in Sea Isle City, leading to impassable roads in some spots.

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday, while a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Remember don't drive your vehicle through floodwaters.

