Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County

Coastal flooding from powerful nor’easter impacts Sea Isle City

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Flooding at 39th Street.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A powerful nor’easter has caused coastal flooding in Sea Isle City, leading to impassable roads in some spots.

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday, while a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Remember don't drive your vehicle through floodwaters. 

___

