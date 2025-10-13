Coastal storm floods New Jersey shore towns, damages beaches

The Brief A large coastal storm is causing significant flooding in shore towns. Beach erosion is a major concern in Ocean City, New Jersey. Residents are worried about how long the storm will last.



A powerful coastal storm is wreaking havoc on shore towns, pushing ocean water into homes and roads.

Widespread flooding hits Jersey Shore

What we know:

The Jersey Shore is experiencing widespread flooding as a nor’easter batters the coast.

In Sea Isle, cars are struggling to navigate floodwaters, and many parked vehicles are left stranded in pools of water.

One local resident made sure to park his truck on higher ground to avoid damage.

On the beaches, there is little sand left between the ocean and the dunes.

Ocean City is facing severe beach erosion, with cliffs forming along the shoreline.

Debbie Horan, a resident of Ocean City, expressed her concerns, "I’m hoping it doesn’t get worse — but when we had Erin over the summer, the whole street flooded."

Horan was out checking the conditions as her husband was at work.

Local perspective:

On Bay Avenue, kids are trying to kayak in the floodwaters while others wade through them.

Jim Hartman, a year-round resident, mentioned that flooded streets are common. "You get a bad rain sometimes and it’ll be that flooded… so it’s just one of those things — couple hours it goes down," said Hartman.

Beach erosion: Growing concern

What they're saying:

Jim Hartman, working on a high-rise in Ocean City, noted, "I’m working actually on a high rise on the boardwalk and on the 9th floor and I can see it’s cliffs out there."

Debbie Horan added, "It’s sad to watch because they always replenish when the sand is gone through a storm."

The storm has significantly eroded the beach, leaving little sand between the ocean and the dunes, particularly in Ocean City.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear the full extent of the damage the storm will cause.

What's next:

Heavy wind gusts, rain and flooding should subside over the next 24 hours as the storm moves to the Northeast.