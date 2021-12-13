Coca-Cola recalls various Minute Maid drinks due to the presence of foreign matter

The Coca-Cola Company has recalled Minute Maid drinks sold in multiple states after some were contaminated by foreign matter.

A limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59-oz. cartons did not meet the company's "high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter," a spokesperson for Coca-Cola told FOX Business in a statement.

Food Safety News reported that the "foreign matter" is specifically metal bolts or washers.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

"We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages," the Coca-Cola spokesperson said in a statement.

The recall was initiated in November, according to the company.

However, Coca-Cola said the recall regarding the "affected products from the stores where it had been delivered is nearly complete."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the incident as a Class II recall , which means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The FDA further noted that in a Class II recall, "the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

