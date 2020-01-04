Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Quakertown home

article

Crews are on the scene after a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into a Quakertown home on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and East Broad Street.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver failed to negotiate a curve before striking the home. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The homeowner told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that four people were inside at the time of the crash, but that "everyone is OK."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

