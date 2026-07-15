Philadelphia heatwave: code red air quality alert as wildfire smoke lingers

The Brief Philadelphia is in the midst of another heatwave. Wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota is causing unhealthy air across parts of the state. Many people are still spending time outside, despite warnings to limit outdoor activities.



People across Philadelphia are facing another round of extreme heat as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection warns of unhealthy air quality, according to the DEP.

Heat and air quality warnings impact daily life in Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there is a code red air quality alert out which will pose serious health risks for some. It is because of wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota that entered northern and southern counties in our state this afternoon and into tomorrow. The DEP says during code red air quality alerts people should limit outside activities. Especially sensitive groups such as children, elderly residents, and those with respiratory illnesses.

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The DEP is urging everyone to take precautions, especially those who are more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. Outdoor activities should be limited, and people are encouraged to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

People find ways to cope and stay social despite the warnings

What they're saying:

It is family movie night at Connell Park in Southwest Philly for a showing of Disney Soul under the haze of heavy heat. But Sakita James and her 8-year-old daughter Egypt decided the benefit outweighed the risk.

"It's something about being out and letting your child or children experience and be social and be out. (How will y'all stay cool watching the movie?) With hopefully those snacks and refreshments over there," said James about the snacks and drinks provided for the free event put on by Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Earlier in the evening we found others out during even hotter hours of the day.

"I’m out here pretty much every day of the week," said Tysean Moore. He is a North Philly based artist. He was in Rittenhouse selling his artwork. "I love the summer. Summer ain’t nothing to me. I just keep water, keep me a rag and I keep wiping myself down with a cold rag," said Moore who adds that there is an important reason to push through the heat. "I am like a single parent. I got a son. So, I just be out here to take care of me and my son on a daily basis," he said.

We moved on to Northern Liberties to check out the outside dining scene on 2nd Street. Urban Village Brewing Company had industrial-sized fans blowing.

Across the street at El Camino, one couple has different feelings about the heat.

"I like when it is hot. I be outside," said Taina Morales. "I am not ready for it. I am not ready for it at all," said her boyfriend, Juan Diaz. They debated whether or not to come out today. "We definitely did. And the dog is all hot. He is like you killing me out here. I am like I wanted tacos," laughed Morales. El Camino also provided water for their precious pup Prada, so Diaz toughed it out. Even in the midst of a code-red air quality alert. "You could barely breathe out here right now. Yeah. It is horrible," said Diaz.

Next door at Set in NoLibs, between bar backing Sean Randles says he runs in and out to clear tables and take out trash.

"I like the heat. This is a little too hot though I will say. But you gotta do what you gotta do," he said.

People across different neighborhoods are finding ways to balance health warnings with their need to work, socialize, and enjoy the city’s summer events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the code red air quality alert will remain in effect or if additional measures will be put in place to protect vulnerable residents.