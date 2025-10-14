Cody Balmer pleads guilty to attempted murder, arson at PA Governor's Mansion

article

A Pennsylvania man who set fire to the governor’s mansion while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were inside has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and multiple related charges.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Cody Balmer, 38, scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, broke into the state-owned residence in Harrisburg, and used beer bottles filled with gasoline to ignite several fires in the early morning hours of April 13, 2025.

The flames caused millions of dollars in damage, though no one was hurt. Governor Shapiro, his family, guests and state troopers inside the residence had to be awakened and evacuated as the fire spread through the southern wing of the building.

Under a plea deal, Balmer was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and 22 counts of arson.

Courtroom Details

Video evidence presented in court showed Molotov cocktails detonating inside and outside the residence. Judge Deborah Curcillo described the footage as "horrific" and "very frightening," according to the Associated Press.

According to court documents, Balmer told police he planned to beat Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he had encountered him.

He later turned himself in and told authorities the attack was not motivated by religion, despite occurring just hours after the governor’s family celebrated Passover inside the mansion.

In a May letter to the Associated Press from jail, Balmer wrote that Shapiro’s Jewish faith "had not been a factor."

"He can be Jewish, Muslim, or a purple people eater for all I care," Balmer wrote.

Balmer’s mother told reporters after his arrest that her son had long struggled with mental health issues and that she had tried unsuccessfully to get him help. His court proceedings were delayed while he received treatment.

Damage and Aftermath

Investigators say the fire damaged walls, tables, dishes, a piano and several windows. The residence, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers at the time of the attack.

Repairs and new security upgrades are still underway, according to state officials.

