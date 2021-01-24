Weather Authority: Cold temperatures, blustery winds on Sunday

The blustery cold conditions continue on Sunday as temperatures remain in the 30s. However it will be a very sunny day.

Factoring in the winds, Sunday feels as though it is in the 20s.

A cold front will be met with a storm system that will lead to some precipitation on Monday which will lead to a wintry mix of rain or snow for most of the area.

The winter weather is expected to start Monday night and last through Tuesday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a second system slated to bring snow flurries to parts of our area on Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 23

MONDAY: p.m. snow/rain. High: 38, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 38, Low: 34

