Colin Powell, revered and respected, dies from COVID complications

Colin Powell was a foreign relations giant, respected by Democrats and Republicans alike here, in America, and by diplomats across the world. A city kid who rose to become the nation’s top-ranked soldier, Colin Powell died Monday of complications related to COVID-19, according to his family.

"A very decent man," spoke one woman in regard to Colin Powell.

"A straight shooter," stated one man.

"The first African-American Secretary of State of the United States," another woman stated.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell died of complications due to COVID-19 Monday morning, according to a brief statement from family.

"The COVID – it’s taking people out. Crazy," the first woman lamented.

The former four-star general and first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff did many things and will be remembered many ways.

The prevailing image of Powell, for many, remains that of the devoted public servant in a suit or soldier in uniform. Dr. Ala Stanford saw him as a city kid who ignored perceived limitations and was an excellent example.

"He had his own expectations. He knew what he was capable of. He knew that there were no limitations to what he could achieve. And, that’s something we can all learn and arrive strength from, as I have," Founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, Dr. Ala Stanford, said.

Revered, loved, respected were Sr. Stanford’s word association answers. Powell was 84 when he passed. His family added that Powell had also been treated for multiple myeloma. He’s also reported to have Parkinson’s. Powell was vaccinated, but Dr. Stanford says don’t draw misinformed conclusions.

"It’s our best bet. It’s better than where we were in October 2020, because we know it prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death. However, when you are immunocompromised? You will not have the same level of vaccine efficacy or protection. And, especially our seniors," Dr. Stanford added.

