Collapse at Colorado resort leaves 6 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries

The Aurora Fire Rescue in Colorado said six people were injured Saturday when a piece of mechanical equipment collapsed at the Gaylord Rockies resort.

Fire crews didn't specify what piece of equipment collapsed, but said it happened in the aquatics area.

Of the six people hurt, two sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

According to FOX 31, authorities said 50 people were in the pool at the time of the incident. There were also firefighters already at the resort for training when the collapse happened.

