Collegeville Borough police report thefts from blue mailboxes outside post office

The Collegeville Borough Police Department is warning residents about thefts from two blue collection boxes located outside of a post office.

Police say two blue collection boxes located Collegeville Post Office on West Third Avenue were broken into Sunday night into Monday morning.

Investigators believe that mail dropped in those boxes between 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday has been taken.

Anyone who may have dropped checks in those boxes is strongly encouraged to cancel the checks and issue new checks to prevent fraud. Police also ask that anyone who used those boxes monitor bank accounts.

If you suspect fraud on your account, investigators ask tat you contact your local police department and file an incident report.

Police say U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been notified of the incident and will be investigating the theft.