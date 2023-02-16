4 arrested in mail theft, check fraud scheme that cost Upper Merion residents more than $622K: police

article

The Upper Merion Police Department has arrested four suspects in connection with check fraud and mail thefts in the town.

According to police, in late winter and early spring of 2022, the department received numerous reports from town residents about stolen checks and missing mail.

The thefts involved United States Postal Service mailboxes throughout the township, residential mailboxes and overnight drop mailboxes at a USPS service facility located on Allendale Road in King of Prussia, authorities say.

Officials say victims realized their stolen checks had been altered and cashed at banks across the Philadelphia area and in other states.

Some residents had checks stolen that were set to be used for payment of federal, state or local taxes and some for personal medical procedures, police say.

According to authorities, there have been 307 documented cases of mail theft that resulted in a loss of more than $2 million to victims.

Police say they believe the number is higher as cases go unreported and victims work with their banks to report the fraud.

Efforts from the Upper Merion Police Department's Internet Crime and Technology Unit helped lead to the identification of four suspects, per police.

Nearly 200 search warrants were issued in the multi-agency investigation, according to officials.

Police identified and arrested Davon Broughton, 27, of Camden, John Klotz, 18, of Camden, Kayla Massa, 26, of Camden and Joshua Crews, 39, of Las Vegas, in connection with the crime.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Davon Broughton pictured in a booking photo from Upper Merion Police. (Upper Merion Police Department)

Authorities say the four and two additional suspects were responsible for taking a combined $622,999 from 51 victims.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing as investigators pursue leads and seek arrest warrants for multiple other suspects.