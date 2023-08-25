Burlington County residents out more than 160K as police search for suspects tied to rash of mail thefts

Police in South Jersey are searching for thieves behind a rash of mail thefts, before they strike again. The Evesham Township Police Department released surveillance photos of thieves stealing mail from a USPS dropbox on Main Street, in Marlton, in hopes that someone can help police identify them.

Since June, investigators say the criminals have netted more than $160,000 from at least 30 victims by fraudulently cashing checks found inside of parcels of mail.

"Shocking," says Christine Gunner, of Marlton. "We don’t have a lot of crime in Marlton. It’s shocking to hear that is going on here."

"I’m still just annoyed. I’m incredulous," says Kate Roberts, of Maryland, who says she is one of the victims. Roberts says they didn’t steal checks from her, but instead, they stole all of her wedding invitations. It was a major headache and a loss of hundreds of dollars.

"We had to buy everything new, pay for express shipping, get invites mailed again," explains Roberts. "It was a mess."

Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller says they’re hopeful they’re getting closer to making arrests.

Wednesday, while officers were conducting surveillance at the Main Street post office, they witnessed the suspects actively stealing mail from the rear dropbox. Officers attempted to approach the thieves, but they took off in a Lincoln SUV at a high rate of speed. Police did not chase after them for safety reasons. The next day, Chief Miller says the suspects’ vehicle was recovered in Philly.

"We recovered evidence from the vehicle that’s going to be critical," says Miller.

Police believe the thieves have a key to the collection box. How they obtained the key is part of the investigation. This week, the lock was changed.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. Chief Miller says they’ve used at least two additional cars to carry out the heist: possibly a Toyota Camry and a Lexus ES 300.

Chief Miller is asking anyone who attempted to mail money via the mailbox behind the post office on Main Street on August 23rd between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact them and they’ll include you in the investigation.