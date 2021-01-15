Collingswood teen facing upgraded charges after authorities say he fatally punched 94-old-man

article

A Collingswood, New Jersey teenager is now facing upgraded charges after prosecutors say he assaulted an elderly man who later died.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Newton Lake Dr. on Jan. 7 around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an elderly man needing medical assistance.

The victim, identified by police as 94-year-old Anthony Donofrio, was taken to an area hospital where his condition worsened, and he later died from injuries on Jan. 14.

Investigators say a review of surveillance footage showed the Donofrio was punched and pushed down to the ground by a juvenile in the lobby of his apartment building.

Detectives say Donofrio was in the midst of a group of teens playing in the lobby area. As he walked away from the group, authorities say the video shows one of the teens running toward him, punching him in the side of the head and shoving him to the ground.

On Jan. 15, a medical examiner determined Donofrio died as a result of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

After an investigation, detectives were able to identify the teen and originally charged him with one count of second-degree aggravated assault and one count of endangering another person. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the case and say the teen now faces upgraded charges following Donofrio's death.

The teenage suspect is currently being held in a juvenile facility.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that a murder charge has not yet been filed against the suspect.

