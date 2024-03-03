Collision of 2 firetrucks heading to burning house injures 6 firefighters: police chief

Authorities say a collision between two firetrucks responding to a blaze in northeastern Pennsylvania injured six firefighters.

Officials in Luzerne County say a rescue truck from Valley Regional Fire and Rescue collided with a ladder truck from Hazle Township just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday as both were heading to the Butler Township fire.

The township's police chief, William Feissner, said two firefighters sustained "moderate injuries" and four others were slightly injured. One firefighter was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and the others to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Feissner said a preliminary investigation indicated the rescue truck entered the intersection on a red light and began to turn left and the ladder truck had a green light "activated by traffic light pre-emption system on the ladder truck." The ladder truck swerved but hit the rescue truck and then an embankment, leaving the driver of the ladder truck trapped for a short time, Feissner said. Both vehicles had lights and sirens on, he said.

The burning house both vehicles were heading to was destroyed by flames, but no injuries were reported, officials said. A woman told The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice that four people were home when a battery charger started sparking in the garage and exploded, and the family tried to put out the flames but they were forced to evacuate.