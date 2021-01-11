Colonial Theatre slated to reopen after GoFundMe surpasses goal

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is slated to reopen Friday after launching a GoFundMe that surpassed the goal of $50,000.

"Officially the theatre opened in 1903 and it was a one-stage theatre. There were vaudeville performances here. Houdini performed here," Marketing Director Bob Trate said.

More than 100 years later and with the purchase of the building next door, the Colonial Theatre is still the place to go showing movies and hosting live performances but then COVID hit.

After being closed for three months in March, reopening, and reinventing itself in July, they were shut down again on Dec. 12. The theatre turned to GoFundMe for help.

"Donations as far away as the Netherlands, California," Trate said."We couldn't believe how quick that we got it and a lot of that we feel is part of the "Blobfest."

Advertisement

The theatre is also famous for being featured in the horror film "The Blob." There's even a "Blobfest" every July.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter