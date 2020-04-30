Community holds drive-by parade for West Oak Lane couple celebrating 65th wedding anniversary

How do you celebrate over six decades of marriage in the age of coronavirus? Well, one couple was surprised with drive-by parade and a serenade.

Walter and Ann Hurst have lived and raised their three children in West Oak Lane for more than six decades. They take on life with a sense of humor.

"We been all around the world and there’s not too much more than we can d, but just take it easy and relax and enjoy this beautiful family and friends that we have here," Walter said on Thursday.

They say the secret to the marriage is that you have to learn to love and forgive.

They also joked one thing that helped was that Walter was always at work and Ann stayed at home.

