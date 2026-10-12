Community packs Bensalem’s Eddington House to support Officer Shane Seiber’s family

The Brief Eddington House in Bensalem held a packed fundraiser Monday to support the family of Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber, who was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning. The accused shooter, 35-year-old Eric Lewis, faces more than 75 charges including homicide of a law enforcement officer and is due in court Oct. 26. Officer Seiber's partner, who has not been identified, remains in stable condition after they were shot 12 times.



The Eddington House, known to locals as The E-House, filled with customers for a special dine-and-donate event supporting the family of Philadelphia police officer Shane Seiber, who was killed early Saturday morning.

Seiber's partner, a 33-year-old officer, was shot 12 times and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Community response quickly follows officer's death

What we know:

Community members say they moved into action after learning that Seiber lived in Bensalem and that his children attended local schools.

"We saw the news and then we realized that he was a local Bensalem resident and his children attend our schools so Sunday when we got that information the wheels went into motion," said Rita Marlow, fundraising coordinator at The Eddington House.

Officer Shane Seiber (Philadelphia Police Department)

The E-House dedicated 20 percent of sales, along with direct donation collections, to Seiber's family.

"20% of the sales will go directly back to the family and we also have some donation collections here," said Marlow.

What they're saying:

Attendance at the event was high, with a strong presence from both school families and local police.

"We’ve had a very large turnout. One of the children go to a neighborhood school so a lot of the school family is here, a lot of the Bensalem Police have come by, I do believe there is some Philadelphia Police that are here," said Laura Eder, front of the house manager at The E-House.

Eder added, "Every single day, they get up, they put the uniform on, they go to work, not knowing what the ending is going to be."

Michael Lorenzo, president of the Parent Teacher Organization for Struble Elementary, said his son is a classmate of Seiber's son.

"My son and her son went to pre-school together so we had field trips with them for that and knowing them for several years. I didn’t get to know Shane as well, he was constantly at work," said Lorenzo.

Lorenzo described Seiber's family as loving and happy.

What's next:

The E-House is planning another dine-and-donate event Sunday. This event will support Seiber's family as well as the officer who remains hospitalized after being shot 12 times. His name has not been released.

What we don't know:

The name of the officer who remains in the hospital has not been released.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been started to help support Officer Seiber's family.