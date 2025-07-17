Community, police unite for 'Peace Not Guns' memorial basketball game

Families affected by a recent mass shooting in Grays Ferry gathered for a memorial basketball game, promoting the message - Peace Not Guns. The event, held at Vare Recreation Center in South Philadelphia, aimed to foster unity and commemorate those lost to gun violence.

What we know:

The memorial basketball game featured the Philly Ballers team, composed of Philadelphia police, other law enforcement agencies, and emergency responders, who played against the Real Brothers Basketball League, made up of Point Breeze residents.

This annual event, now in its 15th year, serves as a tribute to victims of gun violence and a call for peace in the community.

What they're saying:

Markeisha Manigault, holding a picture of her son, 23-year-old Zahir Wylie, expressed her grief, "He lost his life for something that was like worthless. Y'all just took his life for no reason."

Aniyah Wylie, Zahir's sister, shared her perspective, "When it hit me, right at home, I decided to get involved as well. I don't think people understand the severity of the issue. We're killing off a whole generation. It's horrible."

Police officer Christopher Reed, who participated in the game, emphasized the importance of community interaction, "It's a good thing for us to interact with the community so they can see us police officers outside of our uniforms, to see us in a different light. We're approachable, we're human beings."

Albert Cuscis, President and Founder of Real Brothers Community Basketball League, added a light-hearted note, "Blow the police out. Last time I coached, we won by 50. I have evidence to that in case y'all want it."

The backstory:

The event comes in the wake of a mass shooting in the Grays Ferry community, highlighting the urgent need for initiatives that promote peace and unity. Victoria Wylie, cousin to both Zahir Wylie and Azir Harris, another victim of the shooting, organized Zahir's friends to play in the game to honor him, stating, "It's just true love and how much they value their friend."

What's next:

The Real Brothers Basketball League emerged victorious, defeating the police team 57-47 in overtime, taking home the trophy. The event not only commemorated those lost but also strengthened community bonds, with hopes of continuing the tradition and expanding its impact in the future.