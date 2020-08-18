Community steps up to help pizza shop closing due COVID-19 pandemic

Jimmy Rivas, co-owner of the decades-old Villa Rosa restaurant in downtown Haddonfield, served up its last pizza slices on Saturday. The family-owned business announced on its Facebook page that it could not survive the pandemic.

"I was devastated when I heard they were closing down," Alex Kadar said.

Kadar says this spot is where memories were made. Learning that COVID-19 claimed a piece of his childhood didn’t feel right. Kadar created a GoFundMe for Villa Rosa and the money started pouring in.

"It is unbelievable what they’re trying to do for us. I really appreciate it," Rivas said.

Rivas and his daughter say their customers were like family. Sadly, they knew COVID-19 would break up this tight community bond when indoor dining restrictions too effect and they lost 60-70 percent of their sales.

Now the doors at this location are locked but thanks to loyal customers like Kadar opening up somewhere else is a possibility.

