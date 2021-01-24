'Congratulations': $23.2 million winning lottery ticket sold in New Jersey

article

New Jersey Lottery officials announced that the only Powerball jackpot winning ticket from the Saturday, January 23, drawing was sold in New Jersey. The ticket won the $23.2 million jackpot prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, 155 Lakeview Ave., Clifton in Passaic County. That retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million-dollar jackpot! We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place. We recommend contacting a financial advisor and an attorney before reaching out to Lottery officials at 1-800-222-0996 to arrange to file a claim for this jackpot prize," Executive Director James Carey said.

Additionally, there were two New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched five of the five white balls, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $2,000,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Sussex County ($2,000,000): Quick Check #183, 26 Route 206, Stanhope and Passaic County ($1,000,000): Quick Mart, 155 Lakeview Ave., Clifton.

Beyond that, three New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Atlantic City Gasoline, 1403 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City; Camden County: In & Out Convenience Store, 1177 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr; and, Monmouth County: Little Silver Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, January 23, drawing were: 05, 08, 17, 27 and 28. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03.

Advertisement

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, January 27 at 10:59 pm.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter