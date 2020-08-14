Construction worker injured after wall collapse in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a construction worker was injured when a wall that was being demolished fell on top of him Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street sometime before 10 a.m.

Construction crews with J&F Foundation were in the process of knocking down a wall when it collapsed on a 50-year-old worker.

The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Authorities say he suffered a broken right leg and a laceration on his nose.

