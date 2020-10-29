Contrast between presidential campaigns never clearer as candidates hold dueling Tampa rallies

Thousands waited hours outside of Raymond James Stadium – also a polling place and COVID-19 testing center – to attend a rally for President Donald Trump late Thursday afternoon. Some wore masks, but there was little social distancing among his supporters. A few passed out from the heat, officials said.

Across town, at the Florida State Fairgrounds, a different kind of event took shape. The drive-in style rally, set to begin just a few hours after the president's, will host a limited number of socially distant supporters, who will stay in their vehicles while the candidate delivers his message.

One thing both campaigns have in common is their belief that Florida could be a winner-take-all state.

During his hour-long rally, the president went directly for his opponent, saying if Joe Biden is elected, “there will be a depression like on one’s ever seen.”

He also called Joe Biden “corrupt” and went after the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, prompting the crowd to resurrect a chant popular during the run-up to the 2016 election: “lock him up, lock him up.”

Trump echoed his previous assertion the COVID-19 pandemic is “rounding the curve,” despite record numbers of new cases in the United States in the past two weeks.

Overall, the president said, “we’re doing incredibly in Florida,” but it’s still unsure if he can keep the Sunshine State in the red column come Election Day. He won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

According to Mr. Trump, the turnout for his rallies is the true indication of how the vote will turn out.

As the president’s event ended, around 4 p.m., crews at the fairgrounds were putting the finishing touches on the Democratic candidate’s rally spot. Biden is expected to take the stage around 7 p.m.

Biden’s camp says their goal is to send the message that their candidate is being responsible when it comes to the coronavirus and hopes to cut a stark contrast to President Trump’s rally from earlier in the day.

Biden is coming to Florida to juice turnout in Hillsborough County, which has become more Democratic over time get media coverage across the crucial I-4 corridor.

This will be his second rally of the day, following an event in Broward County.

For now, Democrats have led Republicans in the early vote and mail ballots returned. With five days until election day, the margin continues to narrow, and the campaigns are assuming this will be dead even by then.