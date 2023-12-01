Controversy in Maple Shade over potential plan to close volunteer fire company

There is controversy over a potential plan to close the Maple Shade all-volunteer fire department, the same department that was suspended for three months in 2021.

Maple Shade firefighters got their latest call in the rain Friday night as they drove past some of the nearly 300 lawns in the Burlington County township displaying signs in support of the fire department. The community group that put the signs out is organizing a rally scheduled for Saturday morning.

The mayor of Maple Shade, along with the council, released a two-page public statement saying, in part, they’re "…aware of the recent efforts of the Independent Fire Company Number 1 to mislead the community about an ordinance passed November 9th and the impact of the ordinance, if adopted."

"On December 14th, when they plan to pass the ordinance to close the firehouse, there won’t be a fire company in Maple Shade," Gary Gallicchio, with Friends of Maple Shade Firefighters, stated.

Not so say township leaders in Friday’s statement:

"First and foremost, the residents of Maple Shade will never be without fire protection. The governing body and administration are actively working to strengthen and improve our relationship with our mutual aid partners to ensure their safety and welfare while operating in Maple Shade Township."

"It's an all-volunteer fire department," said Maple Shade Fire Chief Andrew Simonsick. "I would think that the township would have embraced the volunteers that they do have and work with us, but it just seems that they want control over it."

The council statement says, "In time, the township will comment further, but due to pending litigation brought by the independent fire company against the township and certain employees, our comments must be limited."

This comes after a previous 3-month shutdown of the fire company, just two years ago.

"It cost the taxpayers a lot of money and nothing changed," Chief Simonsick explained. "We were opened back up, put back in service and it was like it never happened."