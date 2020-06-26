Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Grilled Corn
5 or 6 ears of corn, remove the silk and husks
Once the corn is ready, place on a hot grill for about 12 minutes rotating every
3 minutes or so until a nice char develops.
Remove from grill and place in an aluminum pan with the following mixture1 stick melted salted butter
1 tablespoon of honey
1 teaspoon chili powder
Baste the corn a few more minutes and serveSalt and pepper to taste if you like
