Cooking Up a Storm: Scott’s Grilled Corn

5 or 6 ears of corn, remove the silk and husks

Once the corn is ready, place on a hot grill for about 12 minutes rotating every

3 minutes or so until a nice char develops.

Remove from grill and place in an aluminum pan with the following mixture1 stick melted salted butter

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon chili powder

Baste the corn a few more minutes and serveSalt and pepper to taste if you like

