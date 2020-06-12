Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Grilled Zucchini Boats

3 large zucchini sliced in half with inside removed using a spoon

Brush the insides with the following below before placing on high heat grill for about 5 minutes or until grill marks form

2 tablespoons

Extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon Salt1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Remove from grill and fill boats with a little salsa and top with mozzarella cheese

1 container fresh salsa1 bag mozzarella cheese

Return to grill on a pan this time for about 10 minutes until cheese is melted

1 container of sour cream

Now top with a little sour cream

