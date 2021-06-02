Cop accused of running home meth lab will remain jailed

article

A state appellate court judge has ruled that a veteran police officer accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at his home will remain jailed until his trial.

Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch force, was suspended without pay from his job following his May 15 arrest.

A state Superior Court judge had ruled last week that Walls should be released pending trial, finding that Monmouth County prosecutors did not present enough evidence to overcome the presumption that Walls should be freed.

But the judge stayed his order while prosecutors appealed it to the higher court. The appellate court ruling, which was made public late Tuesday, overturned that decision.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter