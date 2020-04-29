Coronavirus pandemic moves some summer jobs to virtual programs

Some summer jobs are moving to virtual programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I didn't think the summer jobs program would continue this year," 16-year-old Maia Tyler told FOX 29.

Tyler spent the last two summers working the phones with the Red Cross disaster dispatch team. She was hoping to get out for more face-to-face with the public.



"This summer I was looking forward of having the option to go outside,” Taylor said.

She just got word she will have a summer job but what? When a lot of tradition summer gigs seem unlikely, including close working office intern jobs inside places like city hall.

"We're going ahead with the summer employment program as a virtual program," Sharmain Matlock, president and CEO of Urban Affairs Collation, said.

Sharmain adds money is not the problem. They're looking at least $15 million to fund it and she says 57 employers are already confirmed.



"Of course, they're gonna want to know what a virtual experience looks like and this is new for all of us, too," she said. "Maybe we won't have summer camps but what about if we're able to do it where teens are helping younger kids lean how to read.

