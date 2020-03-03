Coronavirus sees one New Castle school district examining better ways of keeping schools clean

One school district in New Castle, Delaware is turning to a wand to help disinfect classrooms. But, does it have the magic touch?

“It’s pretty quick and I can tell a difference as soon as I walked in here,” said teacher Kimberly Mancini.

The Protexus wand holds nothing back when it comes to the elimination of germs that can fill a classroom.

New Castle, Delaware schools look for cleaning solutions in light of coronavirus.

“The Protexus uses a mist that puts an electro-static charge in that mist and, when it comes in contact with a surface, it’s attracted to that surface and wraps itself around that surface to be able to disinfect the entire surface,” explained Ted Lambert, Supervisor of Facilities with Colonial School District.

The devices use tablets that dissolve quickly in water to form a sanitizing solution that is safe to use on food surfaces and does not require it to be rinsed. One tablet reportedly disinfects up to 800 square feet.

The devices were purchased July 2019 for a price of about $700.00, well before this coronavirus outbreak. It’s turning out to be a fortuitous decision.

“We know with other coronaviruses, other strands, it is effective. They haven’t come out and said, ‘Yes, this is effective on this strand.’ But, we’re confident, with it being effective on past strands, it’ll definitely help out if the virus does make it to the area,” said Lambert remarked.

5th grade elementary teacher Kimberly Mancini says her students do a great job practicing good health habits.

“This time of year, especially, with tissues, hand sanitizer. Especially if soap isn’t available when you have to sneeze or cough, doing it into your elbow,” Mancini stated.

Overall, Lambert says it’s already had a healthy impact.

“We feel we’ve increased attendance numbers throughout the schools. It’s a positive thing,” Lambert added.

