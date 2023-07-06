Coroner: Man drowns after jumping into Delaware River when confronted by police about attempted boat theft

article

A Philadelphia man drowned to death after officials say he jumped into the Delaware River when police confronted him about trying to steal a boat.

Sokhon Sam, 36, was identified Thursday by the Bucks County Coroner's Office after his body washed up on the banks of the Delaware River Monday.

Officials say Sam jumped into the river on June 27 when officers from the Bristol Police Department were called to reports of a man attempting to steal a boat.

Rescue crews entered the water, but they were unable to recover Sam's body which was found over a week later on the banks of the river.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office determined Sam's death to be an accidental drowning with no signs of trauma.