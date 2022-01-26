Corporal Charles Galloway: Funeral to be held for Harris Co. Pct. 5 deputy in February

article

Funeral services were announced Wednesday for Corporal Charles Galloway, the constable deputy with Harris County Pct. 5 who was killed during a traffic stop this past Sunday.

Constable Ted Heap announced on his Facebook page funeral services for Corporal Galloway will be held on Tuesday, February 1, at Second Baptist Church - West Campus on Katy Freeway.

Anyone can attend the funeral, and the doors will open at 9 a.m. but services will begin at 10 a.m.

Corporal Galloway, 47, was shot and killed on Sunday morning in southwest Houston while attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The deadly shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut.

According to the constable’s office, the driver exited the vehicle and fired repeatedly at Corporal Galloway’s patrol car. He was hit several times and died at the scene.

Corporal Galloway joined Pct. 5 in 2009. He most recently served in the Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

A massive search for his killer ensued and during a news conference on Monday, Houston police identified Oscar Rosales as the shooter.

On Wednesday, Rosales was arrested in Mexico. We're told the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with Mexican authorities, arrested Rosales without incident in Ciudad Acuña, which is located on the border with Del Rio, Texas.

Houston police say they are working with law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County. Rosales, 51, is facing a capital murder charge.