Costco stores install plexiglass around registers as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Costco stores are putting plexiglass around registers as coronavirus cases across the nation continue to rise.

FOX 35 News visited the Costco in Altamonte Springs and saw plexiglass surrounding the register and cashier.

It was accompanied by two signs. One read "social distancing" and "six feet apart." The other sign read "your safety is our priority" and listed "social distancing," "cover coughs and sneezing," and "Costco will regulate member access."

Other stores, like Walmart and Publix, are also putting plexiglass barriers around registers to protect their cashiers.

Then there are stores like Academy and Walgreens, who are limiting how many customers can be in the store at once.

