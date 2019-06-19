Country Time will pay fines and permits to help kids keep their lemonade stands this summer

Nothing says summer like a kid-run lemonade stand. As young entrepreneurs across the country set up their first businesses, however, some stands are being shut down due to permit laws.

That’s why the lemonade mix company Country Time has started an initiative called Country Time Legal-Ade, vowing to help kids keep their lemonade stands open for business this summer.

“This summer, Country Time wants to legalize lemonade stands across the country by giving parents and kids the tools to start changing the laws in their state,” said the company in a press release.

According to the company, only 15 states allow unpermitted lemonade stands, with Texas and Colorado recently passing bills permitting young business moguls the ability to open up a stand in their neighborhood.

“All around the country, kids are getting busted for running their lemonade stands. Crazy, right?” said the Country Time press release.

“The Country Time brand is taking a stand by introducing Legal-Ade: a crack team ready to straighten out lemonade stand-related permits and fines.”

Country Time promises that any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement.

All they have to do is upload a picture of the child’s permit or fine describing what their lemonade stand means to them.

The Legal-Ade team will review all submissions and reimburse the exact amount to cover the permit or fine, up to $300.

The company is offering many resources such as a map showing where in the country lemonade stands are legal, and Legal-Ade support yard signs that can be downloaded and printed.

Country Time also urges parents of eager entrepreneurs to contact their local state representative to lobby for the laws to be appealed.

Country Time says it will donate $1 for every retweet their Country Time Legal-Ade video receives in order to help kids run their stands free of government intervention.