Couple, dog rescued from boat taking on water in Ocean City

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 9, 2024 12:39pm EDT
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Two boaters and their dog are back on dry land after a treacherous day on the water at the Jersey Shore.

Ocean City Beach Patrol say their pontoon boat was grounded about 75 yards off the beach in Corson’s Inlet Monday afternoon.

While en route in heavy fog, lifeguards were alerted that the boat was taking on water.

The couple, along with their dog, were taken off the boat and brought safely back to the park.

Authorities say none of them required any medical attention.