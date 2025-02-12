Couple makes life-changing donation to Penn Medicine

The Brief One couple has made a literal life-changing donation to boost patient care and research at Penn Medicine. The Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania is to be renamed in honor of the couple’s historic gift.



The Pavilion will now be called the Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs. This name change is in honor of Catherine and Anthony Clifton.

What we know:

A $1.6 billion facility for Penn Medicine is being renamed thanks to a record-setting donation from a Philadelphia couple.

The Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania will now be called the Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs. This name change is in honor of Catherine and Anthony Clifton.

The backstory:

The couple, philanthropists with deep Philadelphia roots, donated $120 million to Penn Medicine. That money will go to help with advanced clinical care, research and education.

The center contains 47 operating rooms and 504 private patient rooms.

What they're saying:

"I stand in awe of the breakthroughs and innovations that happen here every single day," Catherine Clifton stated.

"Catherine and Anthony Clifton are revolutionizing the future of health care in profound ways. Their extraordinary generosity will leave an indelible mark on Penn Medicine, accelerating innovation in patient care, research, and medical education," said Interim President of the University of Pennsylvania J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD.

"Being part of Penn Medicine’s vision to transform health care is an incredible honor," said Catherine and Anthony Clifton. "We have long admired its commitment to advancing medicine, pioneering new treatments, and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care. It is our deepest hope that The Clifton Center for Medical Breakthroughs will serve as a catalyst for discoveries that will shape the future of medicine for generations to come."

Big picture view:

Since the opening as The Pavilion, the Clifton Center teams have cared for hundreds of thousands of patients, including more than 1,720 lifesaving organ transplants and 110 daily surgical procedures.

The Clifton Center, as the Pavilion, is a vital part of Penn Medicine’s clinical research, helping over 350,000 patients in studies like CAR T cell therapy for glioblastoma and MRI techniques for prediction of coma recovery.