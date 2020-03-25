COVID-19 testing site at Citizen's Bank Park closed Wednesday due to weather

article

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 testing site at Citizen’s Bank Park will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The Philadelphia fire department announced the closure on social media Wednesday morning.

The site is normally open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The drive-thru testing site was set up to test healthcare workers and People over the age of 50-years-old who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers who can normally report to the site for testing include:

- Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact

- Nursing home staff with direct patient contact

- People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties

-Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact

City health officials strongly recommend anyone who does not meet the criteria and believes they may be symptomatic of coronavirus to contact their healthcare provider immediately for other testing locations.

