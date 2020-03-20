Philadelphia opens drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia health officials announced on Friday that the city has established a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.

Healthcare providers will administer test daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Based on the limited number of supplies, individuals must meet a strict criteria in order to receive a test.

People over the age of 50-years-old who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 can receive a test without a doctors note or prescription.

Healthcare workers who are displaying signs of coronavirus are also eligible for testing. These individuals include:

- Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact

- Nursing home staff with direct patient contact

- People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties

Advertisement

- Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact

Testing will only be conducted to those in four-wheeled, closed-top, non-commercial, non-recreational vehicles. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

RELATED

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Gov. Tom Wolf orders non-life-sustaining businesses to shut down

COVID-19 pandemic impacts blood donations, local charities

Delaware, Chester counties team up to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Due to a limited supply of tests, anyone seeking a screening who does not meet the site's criteria will be turned away.

City health officials strongly recommends anyone who does not meet the criteria who believes they may be symptomatic of coronavirus contact their healthcare provider immediately for other testing locations.

Citizens Bank Park is located at 1 Citizens Bank Way. Entry to the site will be via Pattison Avenue.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP