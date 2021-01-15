COVID-19 vaccine megasite opens at Moorestown Mall

The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine remains high in New Jersey as a new megasite opened Friday at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County.

"If you come here without an appointment you will not get into the building," Reginald Blaber, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Virtua Health, said.

It’s got a sign welcoming visitors, places to line up and register, plus the gear to give the shots. What it "doesn’t" have is enough vaccine to meet demand.

"This is volumes we’ve never seen before in any of our systems where the volumes are shutting us down. We’re asking you to keep trying," John Matsinger, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Virtua Health, said.

Moorestown is one of New Jersey’s six megasites with only 400 doses to inject. Organizers say people arriving without an appointment booked on Virtua’s website were turned away.

"We just need the supply from the feds to meet the demand and its becoming increasingly apparent we are ready but they are not," Governor Phil Murphy said.

As he’s done repeatedly, Gov. Murphy toured a new megasite in Edison, New Jersey Friday. He did so amid reports the "extra vaccine" states were expecting with the announcement from the CDC that it would push second doses held in reserve out to the states looks to be a "mirage."

Murphy says it appears there are no second doses to be had.

"We need a bigger supply of vaccine out of the feds, period. We get that supply this debate goes away immediately," Murphy added.

