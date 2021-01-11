New Jersey opens COVID-19 vaccination mega sites

New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccination mega sites for law enforcement and first responders are now open.



There are 6 mega sites in total -- Morris County, Gloucester County, Atlantic County, Bergen County, Burlington County, and Middlesex County.

State health officials say the sites will eventually serve as vaccination hubs.

All sworn-in law enforcement and fire professionals in the state - are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

"Our decision to open up the line to our police and fire personnel was simple," Gov. Murphy said previously.

He explained that their risk of infection was high due to the nature of their jobs, making it a priority to get them vaccinated sooner rather than later.

