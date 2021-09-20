COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11, Pfizer says

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The company is expected to seek emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of September and children 5 to 11 may be receiving shots by Halloween.

At Seger Park in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood, kids and parents enjoyed the warm weather. Matt Ginion playing in the park with his 6-year-old daughter Hanna is happy with the news.

"I think it’s great. I can’t wait for her to get it. I’m excited as soon as it opens we’re signing her up," he said.

The Pfizer news comes as elementary schools across the region, including several in Philadelphia, have temporarily closed due to COVID outbreaks among children not eligible for the vaccine.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced a vaccine mandate for all workers and staff in childcare facilities Monday. He welcomed the Pfizer announcement and said he hoped the state would soon be able to vaccinate children safely.

Philadelphia’s acting Health Commissioner called the report "potentially great news."

Back in Seger Park, 6-year-old Cameron Jones played with his younger sister Cash. Cameron would be eligible for a shot, but his mother Marteka Jones, of West Philadelphia, said, "I haven’t taken mine to be honest so I wouldn’t put his life at risk. When your take a vaccine the side effects so I wouldn’t."

